Real Estate Rumors: Gemini Rosemont, Apex, AvalonBay

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Real estate firm Gemini Rosemont has purchased a Brooklyn development site for $18.6 million, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The deal is for 167 N. First St., which is currently the site of a one-story warehouse and could be developed into roughly 50,000 square feet of residential space, and the seller is New York-based entity Kevsta Inc., according to the report. Apex Financial Advisors affiliate AFA Realty Partners has purchased an office in the Blue Bell suburb of Philadelphia for $24.85 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for 518 Township Line Road, a 124,000-square-foot property, and the...

