Law360 (April 6, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2020 Construction Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2020 Construction Editorial Advisory Board are: Steven M. Charney, Peckar & Abramson PC Steven M. Charney is the chairman of Peckar & Abramson. His practice includes representing contractors in Engineering News Record's top 10. His background includes extensive academic and hands-on experience in the construction industry and decades of experience in litigating for and providing legal counsel to contractors and developers. Daniel Dorfman, Fox Swibel...

