United And Cigna Cheat Patients On Benefit Money, Suits Say

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Cigna and UnitedHealth Group's behavioral health services arms have colluded with a cost-containment middleman to cheat patients on payments for out-of-network mental health and addiction treatment and underpay providers, according to a series of new proposed class actions. The Thursday lawsuits — four in all — center on claims that Cigna Behavioral Health and United Behavioral Health worked with fellow defendant Viant Inc. to short payments for claims related to substance use and mental health treatment. A group of patients brought two of the suits, while a group of behavioral health providers launched the other two. Matthew M. Lavin, an attorney...

