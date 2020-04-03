Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Social Media Giants Can Stifle Free Speech, D.C. Circ. Told

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit must give new life to a $1.5 billion suit accusing Google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple of illegally suppressing conservative voices in light of high court precedent that recognizes social media access as a First Amendment issue, the court was told this week.

The conservative group Freedom Watch and activist Laura Loomer made their final arguments to the D.C. Circuit Thursday, urging the panel to resurrect their antitrust and First Amendment claims accusing the social media and tech companies of hatching an agreement to stifle conservative views.

To bolster its argument that social media companies such as Facebook and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!