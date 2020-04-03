Texas Justices Hold Delivery, Pickup Costs Not Deductible

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday determined that a heavy equipment leasing company can't claim a state franchise tax deduction for delivery and pickup costs it incurs in getting the machinery to its customers. The pickup and delivery costs Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC tried to claim aren't allowed under the Texas Tax Code's "cost of goods sold" provisions, Justice Paul Green, writing for the court, explained in a 30-page opinion. The court held neither section 171.1012(k-1) nor section 171.1012(i) of the Texas Tax Code allows Sunstate to deduct for those costs. “While Sunstate qualifies as an entity authorized to subtract COGS...

