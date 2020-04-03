NJ Utilities Had No Duty To Suspend Service Ahead Of Sandy

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Electric and gas utilities in New Jersey did not have a duty to preemptively suspend service before customers' homes were destroyed in fires during Superstorm Sandy since state law did not require such action, a state appellate panel said Friday in declining to revive the customers' suits against the companies. The panel said Superior Court Judge Craig L. Wellerson was right to not impose such an unprecedented duty when he tossed the complaints against FirstEnergy Corp., New Jersey Resources Corp. and their respective subsidiaries from nearly four dozen plaintiffs over the destruction of homes they owned or leased in Brick Township's...

