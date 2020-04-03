Texas Justices To Hear Insurer's Bid To End Settlement Suit

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to review an insurer's bid to escape claims it owes a client $100,000 for allegedly negligently negotiating down a settlement in an auto accident suit. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Co. told the court in an August petition that its client, Cassandra Longoria, is not entitled to the $100,000 difference between the requested and negotiated settlement amounts in her auto accident suit. Farmers said it doesn't owe Longoria anything because a Texas doctrine that holds insurance companies liable for excessive damages doesn't apply in this case. The insurance company has asked the high court to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS