SEC Accuses Entertainment Tech Co. Of $45M Offering Fraud

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a complaint in California federal court claiming a Beverly Hills-based entertainment technology company deceived its backers to secure $45 million in a nearly decadelong unregistered securities offering. The agency filed the case Thursday against OwnZones Media Network Inc. and its CEO Dan Goman, along with his younger brother Joseph Goman, for allegedly misleading investors about the prospects of an initial public offering, while claiming they had landed big-name investors and received a $500 million buyout offer from Google. "The company engaged in general solicitation and raised money from numerous unaccredited investors, purporting to...

