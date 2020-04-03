Motorola Rival Urges Redo In $764M Radio Trade Secret Row

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- China-based Hytera told an Illinois federal judge Thursday that if it doesn't totally wipe out a $764 million verdict for Motorola or order a new trial, it should cut Motorola's actual damages to $28 million because a host of errors gave Hytera an unfair shake at trial. Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. told U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle that he should either grant a take-nothing judgment or a new trial. If he doesn't deliver an outright win or new trial, he should reduce the jury's "monstrously excessive" $345.8 million compensatory damage award to $28 million, and either vacate the $418.8 million punitive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS