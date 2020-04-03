Securities Atty Fights ‘Too Severe’ SEC Judgment Request

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan securities attorney accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of playing a role in a pump-and-dump scheme tried to persuade a federal judge Friday that he doesn’t deserve judgment as drastic as the terms the SEC suggested. Defendant Mustafa David Sayid told U.S. District Judge John F. Keenan and U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang that the SEC was too harsh with the six judgment terms it proposed in his case in January, which included disgorgement, a hefty fine and a permanent ban from penny stock offerings. “The sanctions the SEC seeks are far too severe for the...

