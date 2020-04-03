3rd Circ. Revives Immigration Review For Gay Salvadoran

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday revived a gay Salvadoran man's fight against deportation, finding that both an immigration judge and an immigration court had failed to properly address his evidence and claims that he was raped and threatened by gangs in El Salvador because of his sexual orientation. Jose Melgar Orellana fled to the U.S. without documentation twice, citing years of harassment and abuse at the hands of MS-13 and other major gangs, according to his case. The Salvadoran government has allowed the discrimination to continue despite reports he's filed with the police, he claimed. In 2018, Melgar was detained by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS