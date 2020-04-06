ICE Detention Was 'No Routine' Arrest, NY Judge Says

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must face claims it dealt emotional blows to an HIV-positive immigrant when he was detained at his home, finding that the man's arrest was "no routine" matter. In allowing the bulk of Jesus Prado's suit to move forward, U.S. District Court Judge J. Paul Oetken determined that Prado, who also suffers from a major neurocognitive disorder, had reason to fear for his safety when ICE agents showed up at his home before dawn, shoved him back into his room and searched his apartment while he cried. "As alleged, it is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS