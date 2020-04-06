Streaming Co.'s Successor Liable For $6M Dish Judgment

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Two more companies are on the hook for a nearly $6 million piracy judgment after Dish Network convinced a California federal court that the entities are "mere continuations" of the subscription-based streaming service it prevailed against last year. NuMedia Global and NuMedia Global Hosting are now also responsible for paying out the almost $6 million default judgment that U.S. District Judge George H. Wu originally handed down against a handful of other companies all owned by the same man after the court amended its order Thursday. Dish Network asked the court to expand the judgment to encompass the NuMedia companies owned by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS