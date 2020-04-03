Judge OKs $4.7M Atty Award, Citing Opponent's Legal Bill

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday reduced a $50.4 million antitrust judgment against a Chinese telescope maker by $3.1 million, but awarded the rival plaintiff's counsel $4.7 million in fees and costs, pointing to the fact that Sheppard Mullin's defense bill was roughly twice the amount. In a 29-page order, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila said Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has billed Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd. more than $9 million to defend against Orion Telescopes & Binoculars's price-fixing claims. That is approximately double the amount that Orion's counsel at BraunHagey & Borden LLP seeks in its post-trial...

