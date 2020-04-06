Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribe Members Still Can't Escape RICO Claims In $5.4M Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has again rejected an attempt by individual tribal members to toss a gaming developer's fraud and racketeering claims against them in a $5.38 million breach of contract suit over a sham casino project, finding it's too early to stop the company from pursuing the claims.

U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said Friday the individual Pinoleville Pomo Nation leaders can't escape the fraud and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act tort claims brought by JW Gaming Development LLC based on their argument that the company already won judgment favoring its breach of contract claim against the tribe itself...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!