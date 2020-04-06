Tribe Members Still Can't Escape RICO Claims In $5.4M Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has again rejected an attempt by individual tribal members to toss a gaming developer's fraud and racketeering claims against them in a $5.38 million breach of contract suit over a sham casino project, finding it's too early to stop the company from pursuing the claims. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said Friday the individual Pinoleville Pomo Nation leaders can't escape the fraud and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act tort claims brought by JW Gaming Development LLC based on their argument that the company already won judgment favoring its breach of contract claim against the tribe itself...

