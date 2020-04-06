Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Theater Owner Seeks $1M Payout Under 'Pandemic' Clause

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas theater owner is taking a group of underwriters at Lloyd's of London to court after the insurers said they would not pay out on a $1 million policy for shutdowns resulting from COVID-19, claiming the denial flies in the face of a "pandemic event endorsement" in the policy that specifically covers coronavirus-related disease.

SCGM Inc., which owns a group of theaters including Star Cinema Grill and Hollywood Palms Cinema, said in its complaint Friday that it went out of its way to get the endorsement in the policy, and paid a premium for it, because of the "catastrophic" effect...

