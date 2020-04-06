Blank Rome Must Face Firm's Claims Over Severed Leg Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has refused to toss Florio Perrucci Steinhardt & Cappelli LLC's suit seeking to hold Blank Rome LLP jointly liable for legal malpractice stemming from a $3.5 million judgment over a woman's severed leg, issuing an order that the former firm's claims are plausible. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo on Thursday sided with Florio Perrucci's argument that Blank Rome failed to raise an immunity defense, despite knowing of case law supporting it, that could have insulated state agencies both firms represented at different times in Janet Henebema's suit over the entities' response to a multivehicle automobile...

