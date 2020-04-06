Parking Management Co. Hit With Finger Scan Privacy Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-based parking and baggage management company violates its workers' biometric privacy rights by having them scan their fingerprints to track work time without first obtaining informed consent, a former employee has claimed in Illinois state court. Michael Marzette, who worked for SP Plus Corp. at Midway Airport in Chicago, claims the company's employees use a biometric time clock, but the company has neither asked permission to collect their personal information nor disclosed whether they were even required to scan their prints into its database. "Employees of SP Plus were merely shown the biometric fingerprinting time clock and told to use...

