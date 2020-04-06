Trump Formalizes 'Team Telecom' Reviews Of Foreign Deals

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has officially recognized an ad hoc group of federal agencies known as “Team Telecom” that helps the Federal Communications Commission assess national security risks inherent in deals that give foreign telecom companies access to U.S. communications networks, applying new review timelines that FCC leaders say will be effective. The administration released an executive order Saturday that transforms the informal Team Telecom into the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector. According to the order, the group will “assist the FCC in its public interest review of national security and law enforcement concerns that...

