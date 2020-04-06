Investors Decry 'Identical' New Suit In $16B Kraft Heinz Action

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Two institutional investors at the helm of a $16 billion suit accusing Kraft Heinz of covering up cost-cutting practices told an Illinois federal judge that a newly filed, "virtually identical" complaint should be folded into their existing consolidated proposed class action. Sjunde AP-Fonden and Union Asset Management Holding AG, known together as the AP7/Union Group, won a hard-fought lead plaintiff process in October to represent a shareholder class alleging that The Kraft Heinz Co. concealed damaging post-merger cost-cutting practices that resulted in a stock drop that cost investors $16 billion. On Friday, the AP7/Union Group ripped into the new proposed class action...

