Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investors Decry 'Identical' New Suit In $16B Kraft Heinz Action

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Two institutional investors at the helm of a $16 billion suit accusing Kraft Heinz of covering up cost-cutting practices told an Illinois federal judge that a newly filed, "virtually identical" complaint should be folded into their existing consolidated proposed class action.

Sjunde AP-Fonden and Union Asset Management Holding AG, known together as the AP7/Union Group, won a hard-fought lead plaintiff process in October to represent a shareholder class alleging that The Kraft Heinz Co. concealed damaging post-merger cost-cutting practices that resulted in a stock drop that cost investors $16 billion.

On Friday, the AP7/Union Group ripped into the new proposed class action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!