Giuliani Associate Wants Intercepted Evidence Out Of Case

Law360, New York (April 6, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida entrepreneur with business ties to Rudy Giuliani charged with subverting campaign laws to finance a cannabis venture cited attorney-client privilege Friday in asking a Manhattan federal judge to block the feds from using evidence found in a package he tried to send to his lawyer.

David Correia's legal team told Manhattan U.S. Judge J. Paul Oetken that Corriea intended to send two notebooks, a hard drive, a computer and a smartphone via DHL to his lawyer Jeff Marcus in Miami in fall 2019 around the time he was criminally charged — but that the package was intercepted and searched...

