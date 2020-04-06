PGA Tour Accused Of Stealing Golfer Tracking Tech IP

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The PGA Tour stole a patented idea for technology that allows spectators to track the real-time performance of individual golfers as they move around the course during a tournament, a golf event volunteer alleged in a lawsuit Monday in Texas federal court. The PGA, the major organizer of professional golf tournaments, has begun selling its ShotLink software on the back of patents owned by one of its tournament volunteers, according to the patent infringement lawsuit filed by Arthur B. Long III. Long, who owns and manages Information Images LLC — which, in turn, owns the patents in question — has been...

