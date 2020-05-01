Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Leigh Hughes has joined the New York office of Jones Day as a partner. Hughes counsels debt funds and financial institutions on various real estate finance matters, and also has experience doing construction loans and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac deals. Jodi Stein Jodi Stein has joined the New York office of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP as a partner. Stein decamps Herrick Feinstein LLP for Sheppard Mullin, where she will work on zoning and land use matters. She helps developers with New York's land use review process, and also does opportunity zone work. Joel Sestito Akerman LLP has brought...

