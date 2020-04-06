Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Money Services, Telecom Duck Suit Over Haiti Charges

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed a proposed antitrust class action against a former Haitian president, a telecom and a money services provider, ruling that the court lacks the authority to resolve accusations that they engaged in a price-fixing scheme that caused consumers to pay more for international phone calls and money transfers. 

U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall on March 31 threw out the suit brought by residents of the United States with relatives in Haiti, agreeing with the defendants that judicial precedents and the act of state doctrine prohibit U.S. courts from adjudicating matters based on government action that...

