ND Judge Tosses Tribe Members' Pipeline Trespass Suits

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge on Monday tossed two proposed class actions by Three Affiliated Tribes members claiming an oil pipeline illegally runs through their land on the Fort Berthold Reservation, ruling the U.S. Department of the Interior's review of the member claims must play out. The suits, one led by the federally recognized tribe's former chairman, Tex Hall, both claim that a 1993 easement for a Tesoro High Plains Pipeline Co. pipeline on their land was void to begin with, and that the company had trespassed on their land since at least 2013, when the purported easement expired. In separate...

