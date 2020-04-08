Pandemic May Spur Better Protection For Auto Supply Chains

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The outbreak of COVID-19 could be the most significant event to impact the U.S. economy in generations, with the potential for ripple effects in the automotive market and supply chain for years to come. Accordingly, original equipment manufacturers and suppliers from all tiers may need to rethink the supply chain model, from sourcing of raw materials to production of finished products, and everything in between. The impact from the spread of the virus on industry, starting in vitally important Wuhan, and spreading globally, has been significant and immediate. Indeed, the “Big Three” U.S. automakers, along with their European and Asian counterparts, have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS