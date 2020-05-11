Takeaways From China's Antitrust Probe Of Music Industry

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- In early 2020, news reports said that China's competition authority, the State Administration for Market Regulation, had decided to suspend the investigation into the exclusive arrangements within China's digital music industry but nevertheless would continue monitoring developments in the industry. We represented one of the three international record labels involved in the investigation. Based on that case and other cases in which we are involved, we see that the SAMR is strengthening its scrutiny of exclusive arrangements. In this article, we will discuss the investigation of the digital music industry and provide compliance suggestions regarding the risks of exclusive arrangements in China....

