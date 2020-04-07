Airbnb Nabs $1B In Private Backing During Travel Slump

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Airbnb said it raised $1 billion from a pair of private backers even as the travel and hospitality industry has taken a short-term hit from the spread of COVID-19. California-based Airbnb said late Monday that Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners committed $1 billion in debt and equity financing that the short-term lodging service company will use to expand its investment in its host network, long-term stays and travel experiences. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement that he is optimistic that not only will travel resume post-pandemic, but that the experience will lead to greater flexibility in how people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS