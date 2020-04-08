Coal Magnate Can't Escape Fraud Claims In $48M Award Fight

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A coal magnate failed to convince a New York federal judge to drop fraudulent transfer claims made by Brazilian oil companies seeking to enforce a $48 million arbitral award stemming from soured iron contracts. Hans J. Mende and his co-defendants argued in November that a third amended complaint from CBF Indústria de Gusa and the other plaintiff companies “fundamentally alters the factual allegations” and should be time-barred because of a six-year statute of limitations on fraud claims in New York. But federal Judge P. Kevin Castel found Monday that CBF’s fraud claims are consistent with two prior versions of the complaint...

