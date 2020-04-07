Mallinckrodt CEO Must Face Deposition In City's Acthar Fight

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Mallinckrodt has lost its battle to bar an Illinois city from deposing its top brass over allegations that the Irish pharmaceutical company used illegal tactics to send the cost of one vial of hormone drug Acthar beyond $40,000. An Illinois federal magistrate ruled Monday that the drugmaker had given insufficient reason to bar the City of Rockford from questioning Mallinckrodt's president and CEO, Mark Trudeau, in an antitrust battle about the company’s pricing strategy for the drug, which is used to treat seizures in infants, multiple sclerosis in adults, lupus flare-ups and other illnesses. “Even considering that Mr. Trudeau is the highest-ranking...

