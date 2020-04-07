Drug Buyers Cut New, Smaller Antitrust Deal With Celgene

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Consumers, cities and union benefits are taking another shot at settling class action claims that Bristol-Myers Squibb's Celgene unit monopolized cancer drugs by proposing a pared down $34 million deal that excludes the class members whose opt outs spurred Celgene to scrap the original settlement. In addition to excluding first-time opt outs such as Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Centene, Humana and UnitedHealthcare, the new deal in New Jersey federal court over allegedly anti-competitive practices aimed at shielding sales of Celgene's Revlimid and Thalomid drugs also prevents Celgene from pulling out as it did from December's $55 million version....

