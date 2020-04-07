Kuraray Wants Cellphone Data Order Axed In Explosion MDL

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Chemical company Kuraray America Inc. wants the Texas Supreme Court to overturn an order requiring it to turn over months of supervisors' cellphone data in multidistrict litigation brought by several workers injured in an explosion at its Houston-area refinery. The discovery order entered by Harris County District Judge Daryl Moore, who is overseeing pre-trial discovery in the MDL, is overly broad and forces it to hand over "irrelevant" information, Kuraray said in a petition for writ of mandamus Monday. Kuraray argued that the order will not help the injured workers prove "distraction" caused the accident, because that theory has already been disproven by...

