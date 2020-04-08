Firm Beats Malpractice Suit Over Atty's Failed NJ Lounge

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Richards Kibbe & Orbe LLP swatted away a malpractice suit from the former outside business partner of an attorney at the firm over their shuttered Jersey Shore lounge after a state appeals court found Tuesday that the lawyer’s purported misconduct was not tied to his work for the firm. The appellate panel upheld a 2015 trial court ruling that Ron Gastelu Jr. cannot hold the firm vicariously liable for attorney Andrew M. Martin’s role in the failed business venture, saying “the amended complaint never alleged that any of Martin's actions related to any work for which RK&O hired Martin.” “Nothing in plaintiff's complaint...

