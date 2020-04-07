Calif. Water District Says It's Working To Meet Design Order

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A California water district has asked a federal court to reject environmental and indigenous groups' accusations that it ignored deadlines for it to help the protected steelhead fish navigate the Vern Freeman Dam, arguing that the groups' expectations, especially during a pandemic, are unrealistic. Locked in a dispute with the Wishtoyo Foundation, the Center for Biological Diversity and others, the United Water Conservation District said on Monday that it was doing its best to comply with a 2018 court order to design fish passages and seek changes to the order where they are needed. The group's motion for contempt didn't consider complications...

