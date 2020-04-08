Ill. City Is Immune From Some Claims In Train Crash Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court has held that the city of Vandalia is mostly immune from claims of negligence made in a lawsuit sparked by a grisly train accident, and has reversed a lower court that had denied the city's dismissal bid after finding it can lean on liability protections stemming from its status as a municipality. The crash in question occurred the night before Halloween in 2014, when Crystal Anna Wisnasky was driving her four children to a Halloween parade in Vandalia. Caught in a line of traffic to the parade area, she tried to hurry across some railroad tracks, unaware...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS