Film Director Eyes Fair Use After Rolling Stones Label Sues

Law360, New York (April 7, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a Great Britain-based filmmaker told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday he may argue fair use after two big record labels accused him of making 11 documentaries that are "nothing more than a delivery system" to exploit the copyrights of famed acts like the Rolling Stones. In a telephone conference, Daniel Schnapp of Nixon Peabody LLP, counsel for director Robert “Bob” Kirk Carruthers, his company Coda Publishing Ltd. and other defendants, told U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla that his clients may assert fair use in the infringement suit. The movies show music experts, including historians, as they comment on...

