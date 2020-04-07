Texas Home Rental Co. Keeps Win In Toxic Mold Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold a home rental company and another liable for toxic mold in a lessee's residence that caused injuries, saying the lessee agreed to accept the condition of the premises "as is." A three-judge Fifth District Court of Appeals panel on Monday upheld summary judgment in favor of Home Partners of America Inc. in a suit accusing the single-family home rental company of fraudulently concealing the presence of toxic mold when it leased a residence to Rebecca and Richard Potter. According to the suit, the mold caused Rebecca Potter...

