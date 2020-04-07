Pfizer Dodges Suit Claiming Lipitor Causes Diabetes

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday dismissed with prejudice claims by 24 plaintiffs alleging Pfizer Inc.'s cholesterol drug Lipitor caused their type 2 diabetes, saying all their claims are either barred by the state's statute of limitations, preempted by federal law, or both. U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III told Barbara Gayle and the other 23 plaintiffs that because any of their claims after Pfizer changed its label in 2012 are preempted by the U.S. Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and any claims before April 2016 are outside the three-year statute of limitations, no amount of amended pleading would...

