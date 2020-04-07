9th Circ. Orders Bond Hearings For Detained Immigrants

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Some immigrants who have been ordered deported but are nonetheless stuck waiting in detention must be given bond hearings after six months, a divided Ninth Circuit held Tuesday in two class actions on behalf of detained immigrants in the region. In two rulings upholding lower court orders, a split three-judge panel concluded that immigrants within the circuit who have been hit with final deportation orders but remain in U.S. immigration detention deserve bond hearings after six months. Further, the burden would rest on the government to show that such an immigrant is a flight risk or a danger in order to...

