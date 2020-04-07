Atty Gets Redo Of $8M Malicious Prosecution Award To Doc

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 11:35 PM EDT) -- An Arizona appeals panel on Tuesday vacated an $8 million award against an attorney accused of wrongfully pursuing medical malpractice claims against a doctor, saying a new damages trial is warranted because the attorney should not have been held liable for abuse of process. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously held that Dr. Arnaldo Trabucco should not have prevailed on his abuse of process claim against Las Vegas-based bankruptcy attorney Jeffrey A. Cogan in a suit accusing the lawyer of filing a series of legal actions in bankruptcy, state and federal court alleging Trabucco intentionally caused the death of a...

