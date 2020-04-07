Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Score $53M In $240M Wells Fargo Fake Account Deal

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Lieff Cabraser and Saxena White attorneys representing Wells Fargo & Co. investors in their derivative suit over fake accounts will come away with $52.8 million in fees, a 22% cut of the $240 million settlement they negotiated last year, according to an order issued Tuesday in California federal court.

The deal, which was pitched as the largest ever insurer-funded cash settlement of a derivative action, settles allegations that former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf and 19 other executives were at fault for the 1.5 million unauthorized customer accounts created by employees to help meet aggressive sales goals. Under the agreement, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!