Attys Score $53M In $240M Wells Fargo Fake Account Deal

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Lieff Cabraser and Saxena White attorneys representing Wells Fargo & Co. investors in their derivative suit over fake accounts will come away with $52.8 million in fees, a 22% cut of the $240 million settlement they negotiated last year, according to an order issued Tuesday in California federal court. The deal, which was pitched as the largest ever insurer-funded cash settlement of a derivative action, settles allegations that former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf and 19 other executives were at fault for the 1.5 million unauthorized customer accounts created by employees to help meet aggressive sales goals. Under the agreement, the...

