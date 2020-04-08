Apple Beats ID Login Authentication Trespass Suit For Good

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday threw out a putative class action over Apple Inc.’s two-factor authentication login, ruling that the users hadn’t sufficiently alleged that the process was enabled without their authorization nor had they shown how the authentication problem directly caused them harm. Named plaintiffs Brendan Schwartz, William Richardson, John Kyslowsky and Alex Bishop took issue with Apple’s multistep login process, which begins with users entering an Apple ID and password on the Apple device that the desired Apple service will be used on. Users are then required to enter their Apple ID and password on a separate “trusted...

