Bid Rigging Harmed Business Deal, $44M Suit Claims

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Sussman Sales Co. says it is owed $44 million after a business partner broke their contract when the partner was confronted about allegedly rigging bids for contracts within the New York City school system. Education resource supplier Sussman was contracted by VWR International to sell interactive whiteboards that were made by a third party, but the business relationship with VWR soured after Sussman was repeatedly asked to participate in the alleged bid rigging, it told a New York federal court Monday. After refusing twice, Sussman said it wrote to VWR executives to demand a stop to the behavior and solicit a promise that the company's...

