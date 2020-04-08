Clinton Calls Gabbard's Defamation Suit Politically Motivated

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that a “Russian asset” comment she made on a podcast was not clearly aimed at Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. and that even if it was, it was an opinion and can’t support Gabbard’s $50 million defamation suit, which the former presidential nominee said is an attempt to grab “political headlines.” Clinton also slammed Gabbard’s $100 million suit in New York federal court as an attack on free speech, which she said is particularly important because the comment was made while Gabbard was a candidate in the Democratic presidential primary. Gabbard has since dropped out of the race....

