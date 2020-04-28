How Investors Can Manage Asia Data Center Acquisitions

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Fueled by the rapid pace of digitization and the resulting surge in demand for cloud-based services, global acquisitions of data center businesses are booming. The market has not skipped a beat, despite the global pandemic and the economic fallout caused by COVID-19. The global pandemic has accelerated the demand for cloud-based services, which has resulted in increased demand for data center capacity.[1] In fact, the value of closed M&A deals during the first quarter of 2020 has already eclipsed the annual total for all of 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, 28 data center-oriented M&A deals have closed with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS