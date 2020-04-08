Real Estate Rumors: RedSky, Knotel, Starwood

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- RedSky Capital is hoping to sell 14 Miami Design District buildings, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The company has enlisted Cushman & Wakefield to market the portfolio, which includes 14 buildings on 2.5 acres in an opportunity zone, meaning the would-be buyer could receive tax benefits for investing in a new development project there, Real Deal said. Knotel plans to give up roughly 20% of the space it leases, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The co-working company currently has roughly 5 million square feet and is working on a deal to shed roughly 1 million square feet of that portfolio,...

