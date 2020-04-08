Port Of LA, Union Accused Of Forcing Out Developer

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Port of Los Angeles, its director and the union representing dockworkers there were sued in California federal court by a company alleging that its contract to develop and improve certain port infrastructure was terminated due to pressure from organized labor. Harbor Performance Enhancement Center LLC sued the port; its executive director, Eugene D. Seroka; the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and its Local 13 in federal court Tuesday, alleging they engaged in an antitrust conspiracy by trying to force the developer to earmark jobs at the site for ILWU workers and causing it to lose its contract. “Since the Port,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS