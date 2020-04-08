FERC Tells 2nd Circ. NY Missed Year Deadline In CWA Review

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has told the Second Circuit that when New York environmental regulators waited more than a year to deny a Clean Water Act permit for a roughly $500 million natural gas pipeline project, the state violated a “bright line” time limit to act. FERC told the appeals court on Tuesday that proponents of the nearly 100-mile gas pipeline submitted a water quality permit under Section 401 of the CWA to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in March 2016 but the state failed to act within the one-year deadline. The CWA provides — without exception —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS