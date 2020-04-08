Texas Justices Mull Proof In Concrete Rivals' Defamation Row

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- In a defamation case involving rival concrete-block manufacturers, the Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the parties during oral arguments about what evidence in the record could support the challenged $2 million damages award. The dispute between Innovative Block of South Texas Ltd. and Valley Builders Supply Inc., which operated as Valley Block and Brick, was one of three cases the state's high court heard via video conference on Wednesday and the first time in the court's history that the technology was used for oral arguments. Innovative Block — which is trying to undo the award by arguing it was based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS