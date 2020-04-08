Workers Claim GE Owed Unused Vacation Pay In Wabtec Sale

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- General Electric Corp. owes former GE Transportation workers unused vacation pay that should have been cashed out when their division was sold to Wabtec Corp. in 2019, according to a proposed class action filed in Pennsylvania state court. Proposed lead plaintiff Bruce Somers says GE Transportation employees had a provision in their contracts that they would be paid for any unused vacation days when they left the company, and he claims as many as 1,100 employees who went over to Wabtec in the February 2019 sale should have been paid for those days because they were no longer technically GE employees....

